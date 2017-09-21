FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Equifax says attacker 'interacted' with server on March 10
Equifax says attacker 'interacted' with server on March 10

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Equifax Inc said on Wednesday that on March 10 an attacker “interacted” with a server at the heart of the massive breach disclosed this month, but there is no evidence that the incident was linked to the breach of 143 million records.

The company disclosed the incident after the Wall Street Journal reported details of a report from FireEye Inc investigators hired by Equifax, which disclosed the March compromise of the server used to run a consumer dispute portal. (Reporting by Jim Finkle in Toronto; Editing by Sandra Maler)

