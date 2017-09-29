FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Equifax board reviewing executive stock trading after data breach -- letter
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月29日

Equifax board reviewing executive stock trading after data breach -- letter

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - A lawyer for Equifax Inc told the U.S. House of Representatives that the company’s board of directors has formed a special committee to review stock trades made by executives after a data breach.

Three senior executives including the company’s chief financial officer sold $1.8 million in shares three days after the company said it learned of the breach of personal data of up to 143 million Americans on July 29. Equifax lawyer Theodore Hester said in a letter to members of Congress that the company “takes these matters seriously” to review the stock trading and has retained lawyers in its review. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

