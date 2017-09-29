FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Equifax board forms panel to look into executives' stock sales-Bbg
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月29日 / 下午4点38分 / 19 天前

Equifax board forms panel to look into executives' stock sales-Bbg

1 分钟阅读

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Equifax Inc's board has formed a special committee to review the stock sales made by some of its executives days after a massive data breach at the credit-monitoring firm, Bloomberg News reported on Friday. bloom.bg/2yyc3dt

Three Equifax executives, including the chief financial officer, came under fire for selling $1.8 million in shares three days after the company said it detected the breach of data of up to 143 million Americans on July 29.

Equifax did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

