Equifax says cyber attack may have hit 2.5 mln more US consumers
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月2日 / 晚上8点57分 / 16 天前

Equifax says cyber attack may have hit 2.5 mln more US consumers

1 分钟阅读

Oct 2 (Reuters) - U.S. credit reporting firm Equifax Inc said about 2.5 million additional U.S. consumers may have been impacted by a cyber attack at the company last month.

Equifax disclosed last month that personal details of up to 143 million U.S. consumers were accessed by hackers between mid-May and July, in one of the largest data breaches in the United States.

Cybersecurity firm Mandiant, which did the forensic review, also concluded that there was no evidence the attackers had accessed databases located outside of the United States, Equifax said in a statement. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

