Equifax says execs who sold shares were not aware of data breach

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Equifax Inc said on Friday that none of the four executives who sold their shares before details of a data breach were disclosed publicly had knowledge of the incident when their trades were made.

A special committee probing the trades also concluded that the executives were not engaged in insider trading, and that pre-clearance for the four trades was appropriately obtained. (reut.rs/2habhk9)

Equifax disclosed in September that a data breach had affected as many as 145.5 million U.S. consumers.

Some senior executives, including the company’s chief financial officer, sold $1.8 million in shares three days after the company learned about the breach on July 29. (Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru)