United States
2017年9月14日 / 下午2点51分 / 1 个月前

Top U.S. Senate Democrat demands Equifax hearings, fixes

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The top Democrat in the U.S. Senate on Thursday called on Equifax officials to testify before the chamber and for the company’s leadership to resign if they do not enact sweeping changes following a massive data breach disclosed last week.

U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said the credit rating company must take five steps within the next week, including proactively notifying consumers whose sensitive personal information was hacked, provide free credit monitoring services and allowing credit freezes for 10 years. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by David Alexander)

