Nearly 40 states probe Equifax's handling of massive data breach
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月13日 / 晚上11点08分 / 1 个月前

Nearly 40 states probe Equifax's handling of massive data breach

1 分钟阅读

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Nearly 40 states have joined a probe of Equifax’s handling of a massive data breach that exposed valuable information on up to 143 million Americans, according to the Illinois attorney general’s office, which is leading the probe.

Eileen Boyce, a spokeswoman for Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan, declined to identify the other states.

Connecticut and Pennsylvania are part of the probe, the Connecticut state attorney general has said previously. Iowa is also part of the probe, according to state spokesman Geoff Greenwood.

Equifax’s shares have fallen more than 30 percent amid revelations of investigations into the data breach and the company’s decision to delay disclosing it. (Reporting by Karen Freifeld and Diane Bartz; Editing by Sandra Maler)

