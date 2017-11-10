FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Equifax warns data breach will harm future sales
2017年11月10日 / 下午2点14分 / 更新于 16 小时前

Equifax warns data breach will harm future sales

1 分钟阅读

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Equifax Inc on Friday warned that this year’s massive data breach will harm future sales, saying it will reduce revenue in the current fourth quarter by 3 percent to 4 percent.

Chief Financial Officer John Gamble said in an analyst conference call that businesses and governments had delayed signing new contracts in the third quarter.

While that did not have a meaningful impact on results during that period, he expects the trend to reduce revenue growth and margins in the current quarter.

He said that the company’s consumer business would also be “negatively affected” in the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Jim Finkle in Toronto and Aparajita Saxena in Bengalaru; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

