Nov 9 (Reuters) - Equifax Inc on Thursday reported a lower third-quarter profit as costs from the credit reporting bureau’s recently disclosed data breach that exposed deeply sensitive information on 145.5 million people began to mount.

Net income attributable to Equifax fell to $96.3 million, or 79 cents per diluted share, from $132.8 million, or $1.09 per diluted share, a year earlier. (Reporting by John McCrank in New York; Editing by James Dalgleish)