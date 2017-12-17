FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Equinix to buy Australia's Metronode data centre group for $791 mln
频道
专题
韩国虚拟货币交易所Youbit遭黑客攻击损失严重 将申请破产
比特币
韩国虚拟货币交易所Youbit遭黑客攻击损失严重 将申请破产
美国国安新战略文件称俄罗斯干涉他国内政 将中俄列为竞争对手
时事要闻
美国国安新战略文件称俄罗斯干涉他国内政 将中俄列为竞争对手
恒生料2018年香港经济增速放缓至2.8% 就业及股市效应减退
财经视点
恒生料2018年香港经济增速放缓至2.8% 就业及股市效应减退
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 17, 2017 / 10:41 PM / 2 days ago

Equinix to buy Australia's Metronode data centre group for $791 mln

1 分钟阅读

SYDNEY, Dec 18 (Reuters) - U.S. data centre group Equinix Inc on Monday said it was buying Australian data centre company Metronode from the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan in an all-cash deal worth A$1.035 billion ($791.15 million).

Metronode operates internet and communications infrastructure facilities throughout Australia for some of the country’s largest corporations, government agencies, telecommunications and IT service providers.

Metronode generated approximately A$60 million of revenue in the 12 months ending Sept. 30, 2017, Equinix said in a statement.

The deal was expected to close in the first half of 2018, subject to some conditions including regulatory approval. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Paul Simao)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below