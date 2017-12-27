FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's ESN Group completes acquisition of Delovoy Peterburg media
December 27, 2017 / 11:26 AM / 更新于 19 hours ago

Russia's ESN Group completes acquisition of Delovoy Peterburg media

1 分钟阅读

MOSCOW, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Russia’s ESN Group, controlled by businessman Grigory Berezkin, has completed the acquisition of a 100 percent stake in the Delovoy Peterburg media outlet, it said on Wednesday.

“The acquisition of Delovoy Peterburg is part of our strategy to invest in high-quality media businesses,” the company said in a statement, citing Berezkin.

“No changes in editorial policy are planned. We look forward to participating in the next stage of the newspaper’s development,” he added. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by David Evans)

