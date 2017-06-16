FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
ESPN announces executive reorganization
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月16日 / 下午5点38分 / 2 个月前

ESPN announces executive reorganization

Jessica Toonkel

2 分钟阅读

June 16 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co's ESPN has reorganized its top executives, promoting Connor Schell to oversee all of its content creation across digital, TV and print, ESPN President John Skipper said on Friday.

The changes in executive ranks at ESPN come as the sports channel is struggling with subscriber declines as more viewers defect from traditional pay TV services to watch their favorite shows online.

In April, ESPN laid off about 10 percent of its 1,000 on-air staff as part of an effort to respond faster to fan's viewing patterns.

The new role for Schell, 40, will be added to his current responsibilities of overseeing film, original content audio and the company's talent office.

Schell's promotion was one a of a number of executives moves announced, including the departure of 20-year veteran John Kosner, executive v.p. digital and print media.

In addition, Burke Magnus, executive v.p., programming and scheduling, will also oversee BamTech, in which Disney took a $1 billion minority stake last August.

Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Dan Grebler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below