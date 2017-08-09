FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Android creator's company closes $300 mln investment round
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造"一带一路"新名片
2017年8月9日 / 下午5点25分 / 4 天前

Android creator's company closes $300 mln investment round

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Essential Products Inc, founded by Android operating system co-creator Andy Rubin said on Wednesday that the technology company had closed a $300 million investment round.

The series B investment round was led by venture capital firm Access Technology Ventures, the company said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The company is launching its first product, the Essential Phone, that has a 360-degree camera and a titanium casing.

Essential Products also disclosed strategic investors that include Amazon.com Inc via its Alexa Fund, Tencent Holdings Ltd and Foxconn. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

