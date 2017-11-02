FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Etihad to end Dallas-Fort Worth route, blames American Airlines
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
2017年11月2日 / 早上7点10分 / 1 天前

Etihad to end Dallas-Fort Worth route, blames American Airlines

2 分钟阅读

DUBAI, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Etihad Airways said on Thursday it would stop flying to Dallas-Fort Worth next year after American Airlines’ decided in July to end a codeshare agreement between the two carriers.

American Airlines has lobbied the U.S. government to investigate allegations of state subsidies at Etihad and other major Gulf carriers. The Gulf airlines deny the allegations.

The end of the codeshare agreement would make the route “commercially unsustainable” and left Etihad “with no choice but to suspend flights” from March 25, 2018, Chief Executive Peter Baumgartner said in a statement.

“The cancellation of the Dallas route is one of several adjustments that we are making to our U.S. network in 2018 in order to improve system profitability,” he said.

Since launching a strategy review last year, Etihad has appointed a new group chief executive who will take over in January, sold a stake in a European carrier, and withdrawn financial support from Alitalia and Air Berlin , which led to both airlines entering administration.

Etihad said it had carried more than 235,000 passengers to Dallas-Fort Worth since it started flying to the American Airlines’ hub in 2014.

Etihad also operates passenger flights to Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and Washington. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Mark Potter)

