FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-EU orders Amazon to pay back 250 mln euros in taxes to Luxembourg
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月4日 / 上午9点32分 / 14 天前

RPT-EU orders Amazon to pay back 250 mln euros in taxes to Luxembourg

2 分钟阅读

(No changes to text)

BRUSSELS, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The European Union ordered the world’s largest online retailer Amazon on Wednesday to pay back about 250 million euros ($294 million) in taxes to Luxembourg, saying it had been given an unfair tax advantage from 2003.

“Luxembourg gave illegal tax benefits to Amazon. As a result, almost three quarters of Amazon’s profits were not taxed,” European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

The 250 million euros is less than an estimate of 400 million which sources told Reuters last year that Vestager had calculated at that time. However, the Commission added that the exact amount of back-payment would still need to be calculated by Luxembourg authorities.

Amazon is the latest big U.S. multinational company to be reined in by the EU competition regulator, which also told technology group Apple pay back arrears of up to 13 billion euros ($15.3 billion) to Ireland. ($1 = 0.8506 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below