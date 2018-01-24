FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 24, 2018 / 8:27 AM / 更新于 14 hours ago

EU competition chief to hold news conference at 1030 GMT

1 分钟阅读

BRUSSELS, Jan 24 (Reuters) - European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager will hold a news conference at 1130 CET (1030 GMT) on Wednesday on a case involving anti-competitive practices.

The Commission, which announced the news conference in a statement, did not give further details.

The Financial Times reported on Tuesday that U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm was set to be fined for taking advantage of its dominance when it paid Apple to use its chips exclusively in Apple mobile devices. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

