Ireland expects Apple back tax in escrow account in Q1, 2018 - minister
2017年12月4日 / 下午1点35分

Ireland expects Apple back tax in escrow account in Q1, 2018 - minister

1 分钟阅读

BRUSSELS, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Ireland expects iPhone maker Apple to start paying up to 13 billion euros ($15.4 billion) in back taxes into an escrow account in the first quarter of 2018, the finance minister said on Monday.

The European Commission said the record sum was the result of Apple receiving unfair tax incentives from Ireland.

More than a year after the EU order, Dublin’s slow pace in recovering the money has landed it in court. Ireland is now seeking an investment manager and a custodian to operate the account and expects to appoint both next month.

“We have now reached agreement with Apple in relation to the principles and operation of the escrow fund,” Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe told reporters before a meeting with European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager.

“We expect the money will begin to be transmitted into the account from Apple across the first quarter of next year.”

Both Dublin and Apple have challenged the EU order.

$1 = 0.8435 euros Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Edmund Blair

