Ireland says yet to agree exact date for Apple to start transferring tax funds
2017年12月6日 / 下午2点44分 / 更新于 21 小时前

Ireland says yet to agree exact date for Apple to start transferring tax funds

1 分钟阅读

(Repeats to attach to corrected alert chain with no change to text)

DUBLIN, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Ireland expects Apple to start paying up to 13 billion euros ($15.36 billion) in back taxes into an escrow account once it is set up at the end of January, but an exact date has yet to be agreed.

More than a year after the European Union ordered that the tax be collected following its ruling that the iPhone maker received unfair tax incentives from Ireland, Dublin’s slow pace in recovering the money has landed it in court.

“When it will move in and how it will move in, we have yet to conclude with Apple but I expect that process to begin when we have completed (the setting up of the escrow account),” Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe told state broadcaster RTE.

Both Dublin and Apple are appealing the record EU order. ($1 = 0.8466 euros) (Reporting by Conor Humphries,; Editing by Padraic Halpin)

