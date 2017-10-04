FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France's Macron's applauds EU efforts to recover tax from Apple, Amazon
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月4日 / 下午4点34分 / 14 天前

France's Macron's applauds EU efforts to recover tax from Apple, Amazon

1 分钟阅读

PARIS, Oct 4 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron applauded the latest efforts of the European Commission on Wednesday to get tech giants Apple and Amazon to pay back taxes in Europe.

“Bravo to Europe for acting with determination to get tax rules and justice respected,” Macron said in a tweet with the EU Commission and Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager’s Twitter handles.

The European Commission said on Wednesday it was taking Ireland to the European Court of Justice for its failure to recover up to 13 billion euros ($15.29 billion) of tax due from Apple.

Separately, the Commission also told Amazon pay about 250 million euros in back taxes to Luxembourg.

$1 = 0.8501 euros Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; writing by Leigh Thomas; editing by Michel Rose

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below