FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU court rejects U.S. intervention in Apple's Irish $15 bln tax case
频道
专题
欧央行总裁德拉吉无视批评意见 坚持向区内经济注资承诺
深度分析
欧央行总裁德拉吉无视批评意见 坚持向区内经济注资承诺
焦点：冬季气荒效应发酵 LNG船改道转往中国且费率攀升
深度分析
焦点：冬季气荒效应发酵 LNG船改道转往中国且费率攀升
分析：中国汽车终于要打入西方市场了？
深度分析
分析：中国汽车终于要打入西方市场了？
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 15, 2017 / 4:17 PM / 更新于 21 hours ago

EU court rejects U.S. intervention in Apple's Irish $15 bln tax case

Foo Yun Chee

2 分钟阅读

BRUSSELS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Europe’s second-highest court has rejected a request from the U.S. government to intervene in Apple’s challenge against an EU order to pay back taxes of up to 13 billion euros ($15.3 billion) because it failed to prove a direct interest in the outcome of the case.

Apple, maker of the iPhone, appealed to the Luxembourg-based General Court a year ago after the European Commission ruled that its “sweetheart” tax deal with Ireland was an illegal subsidy in breach of EU rules against unfair competition.

The then Obama administration had criticised the EU decision, saying the EU was helping itself to cash that should have ended up in the United States.

The U.S. intervention was filed in April, a move to which the Commission objected.

The court said it was unconvinced by the U.S. arguments regarding the alleged negative effects of the EU decision on its tax revenues, the bilateral tax deals with EU countries and its efforts to develop rules on transfer pricing in line with OECD rules.

“The United States of America has failed to establish the existence of a direct interest in the result of the case,” judges ruled on Friday.

The court also rejected a bid by IBEC Company Limited by Guarantee, a representative body for national and multinational companies operating in Ireland, to intervene in support of Apple and Ireland.

It said IBEC had failed to show that its members’ interests would be affected by the result of the case.

The case is T-892/16 Apple Sales International and Apple Operations Europe v Commission. ($1 = 0.8491 euros) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Dale Hudson)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below