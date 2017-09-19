FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU confirms reduced import duties for Argentine biodiesel
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月19日 / 早上7点09分 / 1 个月前

EU confirms reduced import duties for Argentine biodiesel

2 分钟阅读

BRUSSELS, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The European Union will lower import duties on Argentine biodiesel following a World Trade Organization ruling against initial measures in place, it said on Tuesday.

The EU will from Wednesday cut import duties to between 4.5 and 8.1 percent from initial rates set in 2013 of between 22 and 25.7 percent.

Argentina’s industry, which had been the main supplier of biodiesel to the EU, believes it will now be able to sell the product in Europe again at a time when the United States has just set its own measures to restrict imports.

The reduced rates will apply to imports from the Argentine businesses of Bunge, Cargill and Louis Dreyfus as well as Molinos Rio de la Plata.

The EU’s case was based on Argentina’s imposition of an export duty on the raw material, soybeans, which it argued allowed domestic producers to “dump” biodiesel at unfairly low prices.

However, the EU will keep in place tariffs of between 8.8 and 20.5 percent for Indonesian biodiesel, which were also set in 2013.

Indonesia, which uses palm oil to make biodiesel, has a case pending at the WTO. The Commission has therefore not proposed lowering import duties of the product for now. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop, editing by Louise Heavens)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below