FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-EU cuts duties on Argentine biodiesel, challenge to come
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月19日 / 晚上7点45分 / 1 个月前

UPDATE 1-EU cuts duties on Argentine biodiesel, challenge to come

2 分钟阅读

(Updates with planned subsidy complaint)

BRUSSELS, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The European Union will lower import duties on Argentine biodiesel after the World Trade Organization (WTO) ruled against initial measures, prompting an EU producer group to put together a new challenge against cheap imports.

The EU will from Wednesday cut anti-dumping duties to between 4.5 percent and 8.1 percent, the EU official journal said. This came after the WTO ruled that the European Commission’s decision to set initial rates of 22-25.7 percent in 2013 was unjust.

The Argentina biodiesel industry, which had been the main supplier to the EU, believes it will now be able to sell the product in Europe again at a time when the United States has just set its own measures to restrict imports.

The reduced rates will apply to imports from the Argentine businesses of Bunge, Cargill and Louis Dreyfus , as well as Molinos Rio de la Plata.

The EU’s anti-dumping case was based on Argentina’s imposition of an export duty on soybeans, a biodiesel feedstock, arguing that it allowed domestic producers to “dump” biodiesel at unfairly low prices - sometimes even below the cost of soybeans for European producers.

Olivier Prost, a lawyer representing the European Biodiesel Board, said the group would ask the Commission to consider these as illegal subsidies.

“Nobody contests the distortion. It is highlighted again in the paper this morning from the Commission,” Prost said.

“What we are going to do is probably launch a type of proceeding to challenge the distortions that result particularly from the differential export tax.”

The EU will keep in place tariffs of between 8.8 percent and 20.5 percent for Indonesian biodiesel, which were also set in 2013.

Indonesia, which uses palm oil to make biodiesel, has a case pending at the WTO and the Commission has therefore not proposed lowering import duties of the product for now. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Louise Heavens and David Goodman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below