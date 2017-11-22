FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU fines 5 car airbag, seatbelt suppliers over cartel
2017年11月22日

EU fines 5 car airbag, seatbelt suppliers over cartel

1 分钟阅读

BRUSSELS, Nov 22 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators fined five car safety equipment makers a total of 34 million euros ($40.0 million) on Wednesday for taking part in cartels to fix prices for seatbelts, airbags and steering wheels to Japanese carmakers.

The Commission, which oversees competition policy in the European Union, said it had identified that four separate cartels in which suppliers to Toyota, Suzuki and Honda coordinated over prices and markets and exchanged sensitive information between 2004 and 2010.

Tokai Rika was fined 1.8 million euros, Takata 12.7 million euros, Autoliv 8.1 million euros, Toyoda Gosei 11.3 million euros and Marutaka 156,000 euros. ($1 = 0.8508 euros) (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)

