FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of England warns on draft law for handling failed clearing houses
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月29日 / 下午2点07分 / 19 天前

Bank of England warns on draft law for handling failed clearing houses

2 分钟阅读

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The European Union should not circumvent long-standing principles in insolvency proceedings when allocating losses from a failed clearing house, Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said on Friday.

The bloc is scrutinising a draft law governing the closing down of a struggling clearing house, a third party that comes between both sides of a stock, bond or derivatives trade to ensure completion of the transaction.

Cunliffe said the draft law should stick to the legal principle of “no creditor worse off than in insolvency”.

He said one school of thought was that regulators should have flexibility to tamper with this principle in order to preserve financial stability.

But this would raise the question of whose financial stability would be given priority bearing in mind that clearing houses operate across many countries, Cunliffe said.

“The UK does not support that approach,” Cunliffe told a conference in London.

The arcane world of clearing has moved onto the political agenda since Britain voted to leave the EU in 2019.

The bloc has proposed a separate law giving powers to require clearing of euro-denominated trades to shift from the UK to the EU if it does not have joint supervision of clearers in London.

The BoE has a mechanism for closing down or “resolving” ailing banks, and Cunliffe said “in my view, the case is probably made for a resolution regime for insurers”. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below