Faced with possible EU fine, GE says acted in good faith
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月6日 / 上午9点53分 / 1 个月内

Faced with possible EU fine, GE says acted in good faith

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

BRUSSELS, July 6 (Reuters) - General Electric said on Thursday that it had acted in good faith to meet EU disclosure requirements, after the European Commission accused the company of providing misleading information during a merger deal.

"We believe we acted in good faith to meet the EC disclosure requirements and there was no intent to mislead," GE said in a statement.

The European Commission said it had sent three separate charge sheets, known as statements of objections, to Merck and Sigma-Aldrich, General Electric and Canon.

While the charges will not affect the EU approvals of the deals, they could lead to fines up to 1 percent of global revenue for GE. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)

