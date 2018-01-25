FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#达沃斯论坛
#中美关系
#特朗普专访
#加密货币
#狗年展望
#图片精选
#公司新闻(英文)
January 25, 2018 / 9:08 AM / a day ago

Facebook says EU ruling disallowing class action supports previous rulings

1 分钟阅读

BRUSSELS, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Facebook said on Thursday an EU top court ruling preventing an Austrian privacy activist from bringing a class action law suit against the company was in line with previous rulings of courts in Austria.

“We were pleased to have been able to present our case to the European Court of Justice and now look forward to resolving this matter,” a Facebook spokeswoman said.

The European Court of Justice ruled that Max Schrems could, however, bring a case for himself in his home court. (Reporting by Julia Fioretti; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below