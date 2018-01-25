FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#达沃斯论坛
#中美关系
#特朗普专访
#加密货币
#狗年展望
#图片精选
#公司新闻(英文)
January 25, 2018 / 8:58 AM / a day ago

Austrian privacy activist says will sue Facebook in Vienna after EU ruling

1 分钟阅读

BRUSSELS, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Max Schrems, an Austrian privacy activist, said his individual case against Facebook would go ahead in a court in Vienna after the EU top court blocked his attempt to bring a class action suit against the company on Thursday.

“For three years Facebook has been fighting nail and toe against the court’s jurisdiction in Austria and lost. Now, we can finally go ahead with the case. Facebook will now have to explain to a neutral court whether its business model is in line with stringent European privacy laws,” Schrems said in a statement after the EU ruling. (Reporting by Julia Fioretti; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below