FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU wants feedback on impact of fake news to help draft strategy
频道
专题
机构投资者将很快接受比特币--峰堡投资前基金经理
路透精英汇
机构投资者将很快接受比特币--峰堡投资前基金经理
焦点：中国10月经济数据逊预期 下行压力渐增但政策立场不变
深度分析
焦点：中国10月经济数据逊预期 下行压力渐增但政策立场不变
高通回绝博通1,030亿美元收购提议 称收购报价过低
国际财经
高通回绝博通1,030亿美元收购提议 称收购报价过低
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月13日 / 上午11点04分 / 2 天前

EU wants feedback on impact of fake news to help draft strategy

2 分钟阅读

BRUSSELS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The European Union is seeking feedback on the impact of fake news as part of a move to help the bloc’s 500 million citizens assess news sources and make sure that social platforms such as Facebook live up to their responsibilities.

Concerns about fake news arose after accusations of Russian meddling in last year’s U.S. presidential election to prevent Democrat Hillary Clinton winning and in this year’s French presidential election in which eventual winner Emmanuel Macron’s team complained his campaign was targeted by a “massive and coordinated” hacking operation.

Russia has denied meddling in foreign elections.

The European Commission, the EU executive, said it wanted input from EU citizens, online platforms and news media in the public consultation which kicked off on Monday.

It will also set up a group of academics, online platforms, news media and civil society organisations to assist it.

“We live in an era where the flow of information and misinformation has become almost overwhelming,” Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans said in a statement.

“That is why we need to give our citizens the tools to identify fake news, improve trust online, and manage the information they receive.”

Respondents have until February to comment on the issue after which the Commission will present a strategy next spring. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below