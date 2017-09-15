FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU to set out options for heftier online giant tax bills - Moscovici
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月15日 / 早上7点53分 / 1 个月前

EU to set out options for heftier online giant tax bills - Moscovici

TALLINN, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The European Commission will prepare in the coming days a list of legal options on how to make digital multinationals, like Google and Facebook, pay more tax, the commissioner responsible for taxation said on Friday.

“The digital economy should be taxed as the rest of the economy,” Pierre Moscovici told reporters upon his arrival to a meeting of euro zone and EU finance ministers in Tallinn, the Estonian capital, which will discuss the taxation of the digital economy on a session on Saturday.

He said the Commission will present in the coming days “a paper with all options available” to raise the tax bill for online giants, who are accused of paying too little in Europe by redirecting profits to low tax-rate countries, such as Ireland or Luxembourg.

The document will be ready for the Sept. 29 summit of EU leaders on digital issues, Moscovici said. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

