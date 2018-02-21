FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 21, 2018 / 11:03 AM / a day ago

EU's Vestager says in talks with Gazprom over market test

1 分钟阅读

BRUSSELS, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The EU’s competition supervisor is discussing the outcome of market feedback with Russian gas supplier Gazprom following “critical” comments from some firms, EU Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said on Wednesday.

“From that market test we got a very broad response, a very nuanced response and but also to some degree a critical response,” Vestager told a news conference in Brussels.

“On the basis of that, we are back with Gazprom to address some of the things that were commented in a critical way in the market test,” she added.

The European Commission wants Russian gas giant Gazprom to make more concessions in order to end a six-year long antitrust investigation, the supervisor said in October. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek and Samantha Koester; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)

