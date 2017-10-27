FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France rejects Commission proposal for 5-year glyphosate extension
2017年10月27日

France rejects Commission proposal for 5-year glyphosate extension

1 分钟阅读

PARIS, Oct 27 (Reuters) - France will not accept a five-year extension to the licence for weed-killer glyphosate as proposed by the European Commission on Friday, said an official in the French Prime Minister’s office.

France was continuing to seek an extension “for a period that would not go beyond four years,” added the official.

The Commision had proposed a five-year period after failing to secure enough backing for a 10-year licence renewal for glyphosate, a common weed-killer that has divided European Union countries over its potential effects on health.

Reporting by Marine Pennetier; Writing by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

