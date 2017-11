BRUSSELS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - EU countries failed on Thursday to agree to a proposal to extend the licence for controversial weed-killer glyphosate by five years, prompting the Commission to say it will resubmit the proposal at the end of the month.

Europe has been stuck over what to do with the chemical, a key ingredient in Monsanto Co’s top-selling weed-killer Roundup, which critics says can cause cancer. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)