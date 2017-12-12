FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU renews approval for herbicide glyphosate for five years
2017年12月12日 / 下午2点37分 / 2 天前

EU renews approval for herbicide glyphosate for five years

1 分钟阅读

BRUSSELS, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Tuesday it had renewed for five years the licence for the weed-killer glyphosate, a key ingredient in Monsanto Co’s top-selling Roundup, following a heated debate over whether it causes cancer.

A sufficient majority of EU countries voted at the end of November to clear the licence extension, but opposition to the herbicide remained, including from a citizens’ initiative wanting it banned and demanding greater transparency in future.

The Commission said in a statement it would introduce measures early in 2018 to make decisions on pesticides more transparent and to enhance the quality and independence of scientific assessments. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)

