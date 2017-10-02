EU mergers and takeovers (Oct 2)

BRUSSELS, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS

-- Irish agribusiness company ABP Food Group to acquire an additional stake in Linden Foods Limited, active in the slaughtering and processing of beef and ovine animals (approved Sept. 29)

-- 3M to buy Johnson Controls’ safety gear unit Scott Safety (approved Oct. 2)

NEW LISTINGS

None

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES

-- U.S. medical equipment supplier Becton Dickinson and Co to acquire U.S. peer C R Bard Inc (notified Aug. 30/deadline extended to Oct.18 after commitments submitted on Sept. 27)

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

OCT 4

-- Private equity firm KKR and U.S. pharmaceutical retailer Walgreens Boots Alliance to acquire indirectly joint control of U.S. pharmaceutical services provider PharMerica (notified Aug. 30/deadline Oct. 4/simplified)

OCT 5

-- Australian investment firm IFM Investors Pty Ltd and Singapore shipping terminal operator PSA International Pte Ltd to jointly acquire Turkish terminal operator Mersin (notified Aug. 31/deadline Oct. 5/simplified)

OCT 6

-- Japanese healthcare company Konica Minolta to acquire U.S. diagnostics company Ambry Genetics (notified Sept. 1/deadline Oct. 6/simplified)

OCT 11

-- French banks Societe Generale and BNP Paribas to acquire joint control of German office building owner Horizon Development GmbH (notified Sept. 6/deadline Oct. 11/simplified)

OCT 12

-- Dutch property developer Unibail Rodamco and German real estate fund Commerz Real Investmentgeseelschaft to jointly acquire Czech shopping centre owner CGI Metropole (notified Sept. 7/deadline Oct. 12/simplified)

OCT 13

-- Bermuda-headquartered reinsurer Axis Capital Holdings Ltd to acquire UK insurer Novae (notified Sept 13/deadline Oct 18/simplified)

-- Mirova Core Infrastructure, COMSA and Dutch fund manager PGGM to acquire joint control of Mircom Concesiones de Infraestructuras (notified Sept. 8/deadline Oct. 13/simplified)

-- Italian infrastructure group Atlantia to acquire Spanish rival Abertis (notified Sept. 8/deadline Oct. 13)

-- Anglo-Dutch oil group Royal Dutch Shell to acquire indirect joint control of natural gas producer Crestwood Permian Basin LLC which is now solely controlled by Crestwood Permian Basin Holdings (notified Sept. 8/deadline Oct. 13/simplified)

-- Private equity firms Blackstone, Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company and Cambourne Life Investment Pte Ltd to acquire joint control of UK insurer Rothesay Ho1dCo UK Ltd (notified Sept. 8/deadline Oct. 13/simplified)

OCT 16

-- Swiss food company Nestle to acquire sole control of Beverage Partners Worldwide, a joint venture between Nestle and the Coca-Cola Co (notified Oct. 11/deadline Oct. 16)

-- Private equity firm Lone Star to acquire Spanish insulation materials maker Ursa Insulation (notified Sept. 11/deadline Oct. 16/simplified)

OCT 17

-- U.S. specialty material company Celanese and private equity firm Blackstone to combine their cellulose acetate tow units under a new joint venture (notified Sept. 9/deadline Oct. 17)

-- Private equity firm Advent to acquire communications services company Williams Lea (notified Sept. 12/deadline Oct. 17/simplified)

OCT 18

-- Bermuda-headquartered reinsurer Axis Capital Holdings Ltd to acquire UK insurer Novae (notified Sept. 13/deadline Oct. 18/simplified)

-- German insurer Allianz to acquire UK financial services group Liverpool Victoria Friendly Society Ltd’s general insurance businesses (notified Sept. 13/deadline Oct. 18/simplified)

OCT 20

-- U.S. life sciences company Avantor to acquire U.S. lab supplies company VWR (notified Sept. 15/deadline Oct. 20)

-- U.S. fashion group Michael Kors to acquire British shoemaker Jimmy Choo (notified Sept. 15/deadline Oct. 20/simplified)

-- U.S. company AES Corp and German conglomerate Siemens to acquire joint control of a joint venture (notified Sept. 15/deadline Oct. 20/simplified)

OCT 23

-- French carmaker Renault to acquire a 29 percent stake in electric car smart charging services provider Jedlix, which is now jointly controlled by Dutch renewable energy company Eneco Groep (notified Sept. 18/deadline Oct. 23/simplified)

-- Dutch warehouse owner Borealis European Holdings B.V., Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board and SSE to acquire joint control of UK energy meter company Maple (notified Sept. 18/deadline Oct. 23/simplified)

-- French carmaker Renault to acquire a 25 percent stake in electric car charging services Jedlix (notified Sept. 18/deadline Oct. 23/simplified)

OCT 24

-- U.S. company Platinum Equity Group to acquire UK aerospace distributor Pattonair Holdings Ltd (notified Sept. 19/deadline Oct. 24/simplified)

-- UK energy company Greenergy to acquire fuel supplier Inver Energy Ltd (notified Sept. 19/deadline Oct. 24)

OCT 25

-- Jacobs Engineering Group to acquire technical consulting services provider CH2M Hill Companies (notified Sept. 20/deadline Oct. 25/simplified)

-- Private equity firm Warburg Pincus and carmaker Tata Motors to jointly acquire Tata Technologies (notified Sept. 20/deadline Oct. 25/simplified)

OCT 26

-- Luxembourg-based steelmaker ArcelorMittal to acquire Italian steel plant (notified Sept. 21/deadline Oct. 26)

-- French car parts maker Valeo to acquire German clutch maker FTE Automotive(notified Sept. 7/deadline Oct. 26/commitments submitted Sept. 7)

OCT 27

-- German chemicals company Evonik and Dutch peer DSM to set up a joint venture (notified Sept. 22/deadline Oct. 27/simplified)

OCT 30

-- British company CRH plc to acquire XI (RMAT) Holdings GmbH, the German holding company of limestone producer Fels-Werke GmbH which is part of Xella International (notified Sept. 25/deadline Oct. 30)

OCT 31

-- French energy company Engie and Caisse des Depots et Consignations to acquire joint control of a wind power producer (notified Sept. 26/deadline Oct. 31/simplified)

JAN 22

-- German industrial group Bayer to acquire U.S. seeds company Monsanto (notified June 30/deadline extended to Jan. 22 from Jan. 8 after the companies asked for more time)

FEB 12

-- Italian eyewear maker Luxottica and French lens manufacturer Essilor to merge (notified Aug. 22/deadline extended to Feb. 12 from Sept. 26 after the European Commission opened an in-depth investigation)

DEADLINE SUSPENDED

-- U.S. smartphone chipmaker Qualcomm to acquire Dutch company NXP Semiconductors NV (notified April 28/deadline suspended from Aug. 17)

GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS

DEADLINES:

The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working days to 35 working days, to consider either a company’s proposed remedies or an EU member state’s request to handle the case.

Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90 additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working days.

SIMPLIFIED:

Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until they are approved. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)