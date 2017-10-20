EU mergers and takeovers (Oct 20)

BRUSSELS, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS

None

NEW LISTINGS

None

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES

None

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

OCT 25

-- Jacobs Engineering Group to acquire technical consulting services provider CH2M Hill Companies (notified Sept. 20/deadline Oct. 25/simplified)

OCT 27

-- German chemicals company Evonik and Dutch peer DSM to set up a joint venture (notified Sept. 22/deadline Oct. 27/simplified)

OCT 30

-- British company CRH plc to acquire XI (RMAT) Holdings GmbH, the German holding company of limestone producer Fels-Werke GmbH which is part of Xella International (notified Sept. 25/deadline Oct. 30)

NOV 3

Private equity firm Leonard Green & Partners to acquire legal services provider CPA Global Group (notified Sept. 27/deadline Nov. 3/simplified)

NOV 7

-- Special purpose vehicle ShaMrock Wind to acquire 60 percent of Irish wind farm operator Evalair, which is jointly owned by Luricawne, Fixarra and Luricawne (notified Sept. 29/deadline Nov. 7/simplified)

NOV 8

-- Private equity firms Carlyle Group, CVC and China Investment Corp to acquire joint control of French energy company Engie’s holding company for oil and gas exploration and production business (notified Oct. 2/deadline Nov. 8/simplified)

-- Private equity-backed Neptune Oil & Gas to acquire majority stake in French utility Engie’s exploration and production business (notified Oct.2/deadline Nov.8/simplified)

NOV 10

-- German auto components supplier Bosch and Chinese counterpart Hasco to acquire electric power steering products maker ASCN (notified Oct. 4/deadline Nov. 10/simplified)

NOV 11

-- Medical device maker Avantor, which is controlled by private equity firm New Mountain Capital, to acquire laboratory equipment distributor VWR (notified Oct. 11/deadline Nov. 17/withdrawn Oct. 9/refiled Oct. 11)

NOV 13

-- Luxembourg-based steelmaker ArcelorMittal to acquire Italian steel plant (notified Sept. 21/deadline eztended to Nov. 13 from Oct. 26 after ArcelorMittal offered concessions)

NOV 14

-- French insurer Axa and Dutch property developer Unibail-Rodamco to jointly acquire a shopping centre in Leipzig, Germany (notified Oct. 6/deadline Nov. 14)

NOV 15

-- France’s CNP Assurances, Australian investment bank Macquarie and French insurer Predica, which is a unit of French bank Credit Agricole, to acquire joint control of French petroleum product storage company Pisto (notified Oct. 9/deadline Nov. 15/simplified)

-- China’s Legend Holdings to acquire 90 percent of Banque Internationale a Luxembourg (BIL) from Qatari investment vehicle Precision Capital (notified Oct. 9/deadline Nov. 15/simplified)

Nov 16

-- Public pension fund provider ATP and Canadian teachers’ pension fund OTPP to jointly acquire Danish airport operator Copenhagen airports (notified Oct. 10/deadline Nov. 16/simplified)

-- West Midland Holdings Ltd, which is a joint venture between Dutch rail operator Abellio Transport Holding BV, East Japan Railway Co and Mitsui Co, to acquire the West Midlands franchise from London & Birmingham Railway Ltd (notified Oct. 10/deadline Nov. 16/simplified)

NOV 20

-- U.S. private equity firm Hellman & Friedman to acquire Danish payments provider Nets (notified Oct. 12/deadline Nov. 20/simplified)

NOV 21

-- Private equity firm Apollo Management to acquire insurer Aegon Ireland (notified Oct. 13/deadline Nov. 21/simplified)

NOV 22

-- Private equity firms CVC and Blackstone to jointly acquire online payuments processing provider Paysafe Group (notified Oct. 16/deadline Nov. 22)

-- Techno Polymer Co. Ltd, a unit of Japanese chemicals company JSR Corp, and UMG ABS Ltd, which is jointly controlled by Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation and Ube Industries Ltd, to merge their resin businesses (notified Oct. 16/deadline Nov. 22/simplified)

NOV 24

-- U.S. private equity firms Madison Dearborn Partners and HPS Investment Partners to jointly acquire private holding company Ardonagh Group, which owns insurance broker Towergate Insurance Ltd, and Nevada Investment Holdings 2 Ltd (notified Oct. 18/deadline Nov. 24/simplified)

NOV 27

-- UK oil company BP and holding company Bridas Corp to acquire oil refiner Axion Energy Holding (notified Oct. 19/deadline Nov. 27/simplified)

FEB 26

-- Italian eyewear maker Luxottica and French lens manufacturer Essilor to merge (notified Aug. 22/deadline extended to Feb. 26 from Feb. 12 after the companies asked for more time)

MARCH 5

-- U.S. specialty material company Celanese and private equity firm Blackstone to combine their cellulose acetate tow units under a new joint venture (notified Sept. 9/deadline extended to March 5 from Oct. 17 after the European Commission opened an in-depth investigation)

SUSPENDED

-- German industrial group Bayer to acquire U.S. seeds company Monsanto (notified June 30/deadline suspended on Sept. 21)

-- U.S. smartphone chipmaker Qualcomm to acquire Dutch company NXP Semiconductors NV (notified April 28/deadline suspended from Aug. 17/concessions offered Oct. 5)

GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS

DEADLINES:

The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working days to 35 working days, to consider either a company’s proposed remedies or an EU member state’s request to handle the case.

Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90 additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working days.

SIMPLIFIED:

Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until they are approved.