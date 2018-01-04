EU mergers and takeovers (Jan 4)

BRUSSELS, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS

-- French venture capital fund Mirova, which is a subsidiary of French bank BPCE’s Natixis Asset Management, and U.S. industrial group GE to jointly acquire two Spanish windfarms Idesamgar and Idesamgar I (notified Dec. 1/approved Jan. 04/simplified)

NEW LISTINGS

-- German engineering group Hochtief to take sole control of Spanish peer Abertis. (notified Dec 22/deadline Feb 6.)

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES

None

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

None

JAN 16

-- U.S. investment fund Starwood Capital Group and French hotel group Accor to jointly acquire a hotel in Budapest, Hungary (notified Dec. 1/deadline Jan. 16/simplified)

JAN 18

-- UK retailer JD Sports Fashion Plc, investment vehicle Balaiko Firaja Invest and food and non-food trader Sonae MC, which is controlled by Efanor Investimentos, to jointly acquire sports goods retailer JDSH Sprinter Holdings 2010 (notified Dec. 5/deadline Jan. 18)

JAN 23

-- U.S. television network Discovery Communications to acquire U.S. peer Scripps Networks Interactive Inc (notified Dec. 8/deadline Jan. 23)

-- Property investment management company Jones Lang LaSalle and UK real estate investment fund Intu Properties to jointly acquire a shopping centre in Norwich, UK (notified Dec. 8/deadline Jan. 23/simplified)

JAN 24

-- Chinese pork supplier WH Group subsidiary and U.S. meat producer Smithfield to acquire Polish meat company Pini Polonia (notified Nov. 27/deadline extended to Jan. 24 from Jan. 10/Polish competition authority asked to review the case Dec. 15)

-- CFC, which is part of Chinese conglomerate the CEFC Group and investment company Rockawy Capital to jointly acquire Czech holding company European Bridge Travel (notified Dec. 11/deadline Jan. 24/simplified)

JAN 25

-- SHV Holdings, through its LPG sector specialist SHV Energy, to acquire full control of Liquigas, a joint venture of SHV and Brixia Finanziaria (notified Dec. 12/deadline Jan. 25/simplified)

JAN 30

-- U.S. insulation and roofing company Owens Corning Finland to acquire financial services provider Parry 1 Holding (notified Dec. 15/deadline Jan. 30)

JAN 31

-- Madison Dearborn Partners Enter to acquire a portion of AmTrust Financial Services’ U.S. fee businesses

(notified Dec. 18/deadline Jan. 31/simplified)

-- Bunge to buy downstream edible oils and fats business Loders of Malaysia’s IOI.(notified Dec. 18/deadline Jan. 31/simplified)

FEB 1

-- Investment firm CD&R to take a 40 pct stake in D‘Ieteren’s windshield repair service Belron.

(notified Dec. 19/deadline Feb. 1/simplified)

-- Japan’s Mitsui & Co and Grupo Salvador to joinly buy Portuguese bus manufacturer Caetanobus.

(notified Dec 19/deadline Feb.1/simplified)

-- Steel group Schmolz + Bickenbach to acquire some assets of Asco Industries. (notified Dec. 19/deadline Feb. 1/simplified)

FEB 2

-- Investment firms Vitruvian and Verdane Capital Advisors to take joint control of online car parking service EasyPark. (notified Dec. 21/deadline Feb. 2/simplified)

-- Holding company EG Group to buy Esso Germany’s business. (notified Dec. 21/deadline Feb. 5/simplified)

-- Packaging manufacturer S.A. Industrias Celulosa Aragonesa (SAICA) to acquire peer Emin Leydier. (notified Dec. 20/deadline Feb. 2/simplified)

FEB 6

-- German renewable energy producer BayWa r.e. to acquire all of the shares in and control over C.E.T. Clean Energy Trading GmbH. (notified Dec. 22/deadline Feb. 6/simplified)

-- German engineering group Hochtief to take sole control of Spanish peer Abertis. (notified Dec 22/deadline Feb 6.)

MARCH 5

-- German industrial group Bayer to acquire U.S. seeds company Monsanto (notified June 30/deadline March 5)

MARCH 8

-- Italian eyewear maker Luxottica and French lens manufacturer Essilor to merge (notified Aug. 22/deadline March 8)

MARCH 15

-- U.S. smartphone chipmaker Qualcomm to acquire Dutch company NXP Semiconductors NV (notified April 28/deadline March 15)

MARCH 19

-- U.S. specialty material company Celanese and private equity firm Blackstone to combine their cellulose acetate tow units under a new joint venture (notified Sept. 9/deadline extended to March 19 from March 5)

APRIL 4

-- Luxembourg-based steelmaker ArcelorMittal to acquire Italian steel plant (notified Sept. 21/deadline extended to April 4 from March 23 after the companies asked for more time)

GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS

DEADLINES:

The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working days to 35 working days, to consider either a company’s proposed remedies or an EU member state’s request to handle the case.

Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90 additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working days.

SIMPLIFIED:

Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until they are approved.