FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nasdaq Stockholm gets opt-out on EU clearing competition rules
频道
专题
综述：朝鲜接受韩国1月9日正式会谈的提议 特朗普为撮合双方邀功
半岛局势
综述：朝鲜接受韩国1月9日正式会谈的提议 特朗普为撮合双方邀功
调查：美元困局尚未结束 但2018年处境将有所改善
深度分析
调查：美元困局尚未结束 但2018年处境将有所改善
汇市一周综述：全球同步“制造”上升气流 欧元高飞人民币开门红
深度分析
汇市一周综述：全球同步“制造”上升气流 欧元高飞人民币开门红
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
January 5, 2018 / 12:51 PM / a day ago

Nasdaq Stockholm gets opt-out on EU clearing competition rules

2 分钟阅读

LONDON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Transatlantic exchange Nasdaq said on Friday its Stockholm unit had been given a reprieve from a new European Union rule aimed at promoting competition in clearing services for derivatives trades.

It joins four other exchanges to be granted a waiver until July 2020 from having to comply with an “open access” rule under a EU law known as Markets in Financial Instruments Directive II or MiFID II, introduced on Wednesday.

Under the new system, an exchange would have to make available data from a derivatives transaction to any clearing house.

At present, investors are effectively locked into using an exchange’s clearer of choice, typically owned in-house. Clearing ensures a trade is completed even if one side of the deal goes bust.

A Nasdaq spokesman confirmed it had been given a waiver by the Swedish regulator. It joins ICE Futures Europe, London Metal Exchange, Eurex and Deutsche Boerse.

The exchanges say Britain’s departure from the EU next year has created uncertainty over how market infrastructure companies will develop after the EU’s biggest market leaves the bloc. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Mark Potter)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below