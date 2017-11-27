FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU patent fee guidelines to favour Qualcomm, Ericsson, others - sources
频道
专题
美联储主席接班人鲍威尔：过去的鹰派 现在的就业优先派
美联储
美联储主席接班人鲍威尔：过去的鹰派 现在的就业优先派
英国央行称银行系统可以继续支撑实体经济渡过“无序”退欧
国际财经
英国央行称银行系统可以继续支撑实体经济渡过“无序”退欧
中国部分取消赴韩团队游禁令--韩联社
时事要闻
中国部分取消赴韩团队游禁令--韩联社
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月27日 / 中午11点44分 / 2 天前

EU patent fee guidelines to favour Qualcomm, Ericsson, others - sources

Foo Yun Chee

2 分钟阅读

BRUSSELS, Nov 27 (Reuters) - EU regulators are set to unveil patent fee guidelines which favour Qualcomm, Ericsson and other patent holders despite intense lobbying by Apple, German carmakers and other users, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The move by the European Commission is part of a broader push to set new rules for internet-connected devices for cars, home automation and energy devices and not just for computers and smartphones.

The issue, in which trillions of dollars in sales are at stake, has pitted Qualcomm, Ericsson, Nokia and other patent owners against users such as Apple, Volkswagen , Daimler.

World No. 1 smartphone chip designer Qualcomm and Ericsson, use a patent fee model which predominates in the tech industry with royalties based on how much value a technology adds to a product.

Apple, Google and others in Silicon Valley have criticised the model, saying fixed fees are fairer.

The Commission’s latest draft no longer has the phrase “licensing for all”, the sources said, a victory for Qualcomm as it removes the obligation on patent holders to provide patent licences to all companies asking for them.

A key sentence in an earlier proposal has also been deleted, people said. The sentence said that right holders could not unilaterally set prices according to the way in which a patent is used.

The Commission did not respond to a request for comment. The non-binding guidelines could provide a basis for future EU rules. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below