January 23, 2018 / 1:30 PM / a day ago

EU refers Polish pork sector merger to local competition regulator

BRUSSELS, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Tuesday it had referred the purchase of Polish pork meat supplier Pini Polonia by U.S. group Smithfield Food to the Polish competition regulator at the regulator’s request.

“The Commission confirmed that the proposed transaction would only affect competition as regards the slaughtering of pigs in Poland,” the Commission, which acts as the competition watchdog in the European Union, said. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

