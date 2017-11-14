FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austrian activist cannot file class action suit against Facebook - EU Court adviser
美债收益率曲线趋平 但经济陷入衰退可能性不大
美债收益率曲线趋平 但经济陷入衰退可能性不大
李克强称地区和平稳定是东亚合作基础 坚持朝鲜半岛无核化
李克强称地区和平稳定是东亚合作基础 坚持朝鲜半岛无核化
腾讯控股第三季净利升69%胜预期 受益网络游戏收入增
腾讯控股第三季净利升69%胜预期 受益网络游戏收入增
2017年11月14日 / 上午9点00分 / 1 天前

Austrian activist cannot file class action suit against Facebook - EU Court adviser

1 分钟阅读

BRUSSELS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - An Austrian law student and privacy activist cannot bring a class action suit against Facebook’s Irish unit in an Austrian court, an EU court adviser said on Tuesday, but can sue the company there on his own behalf.

Claiming violations of privacy by Facebook, Max Schrems is claiming 500 euros ($576) in damages for each of some 25,000 signatories to his lawsuit, one of a series of European challenges to U.S. technology firms and their handling of personal data.

“A consumer who is entitled to sue his foreign contact partner in his own place of domicile, cannot invoke, at the same time as his own claims, claims on the same subject assigned by other consumers,” the EU top court’s Advocate General said on.

While the advocate general’s opinion is not binding, it is usually followed by the court.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

