Qualcomm set to be fined by EU antitrust regulators - FT

Jan 23 (Reuters) - The European Union is set to fine U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm Inc for taking advantage of its dominance when it paid Apple Inc to use its chips exclusively in Apple mobile devices, The Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

Europe's antitrust watchdog is expected to say on Wednesday that Qualcomm hurt competition and innovation when it paid Apple to buy all of its communication chipsets from Qualcomm between 2011 and 2016, the FT reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.ft.com/2DAGjeY)

Apple and Qualcomm are engaged in a wide-ranging legal battle over patents that started with Apple suing Qualcomm for nearly $1 billion in patent royalty rebates that the chipmaker allegedly withheld from the company.

Neither the European Commission nor Qualcomm immediately responded to Reuters requests for comment. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)