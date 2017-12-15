FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Macron aiming for eurozone "convergence" with Germany by March
December 15, 2017 / 1:52 PM / a day ago

2 分钟阅读

BRUSSELS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday he hoped to make progress with Germany on ideas to reform the euro zone by March, once Germany has a new coalition government in place, and agree a “roadmap” with all eurozone leaders by June next year.

Speaking at a news conference with Chancellor Angela Merkel after an EU summit, Macron said a “stable, strong Germany” was in everyone’s interests to advance European integration and that decisions would flow from that.

“Our aim is to have an agreement in March because at that stage a political step will have been completed in Germany and we will have the capacity to construct together much more clearly on these issues,” Macron said of eurozone reform.

“Do I think that we can have a joint position and have joint solutions? I not only think we can, but I want it.”

Asked about his ideas for a eurozone budget, Macron said that in his Sorbonne speech in September, delivered two days after the German election, he had not made any mention of a specific size for the budget in terms of points of GDP. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Writing by Luke Baker; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

