Merkel wants joint Franco-German stance on euro reform by March
December 15, 2017 / 1:57 PM / a day ago

Merkel wants joint Franco-German stance on euro reform by March

1 分钟阅读

BERLIN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday that she planned to develop a common stance with France on how to reform the euro zone by March.

“I spoke yesterday with the French president about bringing together our positions by March,” Merkel said at the end of a two-day summit of European leaders.

“Will there be convergence? All I can say is that I want it. And where there is a will there is a way. We will find a common solution because Europe needs it.”

Merkel said changes should focus on bolstering the competitiveness of the 19-nation currency bloc, adding that “money alone” could not solve everything. (Reporting by Noah Barkin and Luke Baker)

