Digital firms pay less than half tax of traditional rivals- EU Commission
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月20日 / 下午1点16分 / 1 个月前

Digital firms pay less than half tax of traditional rivals- EU Commission

2 分钟阅读

BRUSSELS, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Digital companies in the European Union pay in tax less than half the amount paid by traditional firms, the European Commission said in a draft report which backs plans to increase the tax bill of firms like Amazon or Facebook.

In the report to be adopted on Thursday, the Commission says the best solution to address this distortion would be a global deal, but in the absence of sufficient progress it said the EU should move ahead alone.

Short-term solutions include a tax on turnover, as proposed by France and backed by 10 EU countries, the report seen by Reuters said.

Alternative short-term options would be a withholding tax on payments to digital businesses and a levy on revenues from advertisement or other services provided by digital firms.

In the longer-term, the EU should review the notion of “permanent establishment” so that firms could be taxed also in countries where they do not have a physical presence, the Commission said. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

