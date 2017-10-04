FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU competition chief to speak on two state aid cases

2017年10月4日 / 早上7点37分 / 14 天前

EU competition chief to speak on two state aid cases

1 分钟阅读

BRUSSELS, Oct 4 (Reuters) - European Union Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager will hold a news conference at 11:30 a.m. (0930 GMT) in Brussels on Wednesday on two cases of state aid, the European Commission said in a statement.

EU regulators are expected to order Amazon to pay Luxembourg millions of euros in back taxes, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. It would be the latest global company to be hit by an EU crackdown on unfair tax breaks.

Among previous cases, Apple Inc. has been ordered to pay up to 13 billion euros ($15.3 billion) in back taxes to Ireland, although Dublin has yet to claim the money. The Commission has declined comment on reports that it may launch a case against Ireland for failing to take Apple’s money.

$1 = 0.8508 euros Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

