9 天前
Schlumberger asks Russia antimonopoly body to OK Eurasia Drilling deal -Ifax
2017年7月27日 / 上午9点15分 / 9 天前

Schlumberger asks Russia antimonopoly body to OK Eurasia Drilling deal -Ifax

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

MOSCOW, July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. oilfield services giant Schlumberger NV has applied to Russia's anti-monopoly watchdog for approval of a deal to buy 51 percent stake in Russian peer Eurasia Drilling Co (EDC), the Interfax news agency reported on Thursday.

The deal is likely to test further Russia-U.S. chilly ties.

In 2015, Schlumberger agreed to buy 45.65 percent of EDC for $1.7 billion but the deal fell through after Russia's Federal Antimonopoly Service repeatedly postponed its approval.

That deal met with resistance in Russia's higher echelons of power who were worried that Schlumberger might seize control of Eurasia, a senior government official said in 2015.

Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Katya Golubkova

