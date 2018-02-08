FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 8, 2018 / 12:01 PM / 2 days ago

U.S. Schlumberger files new bid for Russia's EDC - RIA

1 分钟阅读

MOSCOW, Feb 8 (Reuters) - U.S. oilfield services giant Schlumberger has filled a new bid for Russia’s oil services provider Eurasia Drilling (EDC), RIA news agency cited the head of Russia’s watchdog Federal Antimonopoly Service, Igor Artemyev, on Thursday.

Schlumberger had initially applied to FAS for approval of the deal to buy 51 percent stake in Eurasia Drilling last July, no decision has been taken yet on the bid. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing byb Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

