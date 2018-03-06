FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 6, 2018 / 11:31 AM / 更新于 a day ago

Lufthansa sees Italy coming under pressure over Alitalia

1 分钟阅读

BRUSSELS, March 6 (Reuters) - Lufthansa expects that the European Commission will put pressure on Italy to find a solution for ailing flag carrier Alitalia, the German group’s chief executive said on Tuesday.

“I am certain Brussels will increase pressure and force a solution and then we will take a look to see if it offers any chances for us,” Carsten Spohr told journalists on the sidelines of an Airlines for Europe event in Brussels.

He repeated that Lufthansa was not interested in Alitalia in its present form and that it needed restructuring. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Sarah Young; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

