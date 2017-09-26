FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UBS CEO sees room for banking M&A in Italy and Europe
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月26日 / 上午9点21分 / 22 天前

UBS CEO sees room for banking M&A in Italy and Europe

1 分钟阅读

MILAN, Sept 26 (Reuters) - There is room for consolidation in the banking sector both in Italy and in Europe, UBS Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said on Tuesday, adding political and regulatory authorities would support the process.

“Political and regulatory willingness (to allow banking mergers) are coming,” Ermotti told a banking conference in Milan organised by Bloomberg.

Attending the same event, Mediobanca CEO Alberto Nagel said he saw room for consolidation “not now, but in 18 months” among Tier 2 banks, while Societe Generale Chairman Lorenzo Bini Smaghi said banking consolidation in Italy “had to happen” because the market there was too fragmented.

Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; writing by Francesca Landini

