Moscovici urges euro zone to sieze "unique" reform window

BERLIN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The euro zone must seize a current window of opportunity for urgent reforms to the currency bloc, including by creating a joint finance minister answering to the European Parliament, European economic and financial affairs commissioner Pierre Moscovici said.

“There is now a window of opportunity to carry out deep-rooted reforms to the euro zone,” he said at a conference in Berlin on Wednesday. “We cannot wait any longer. We must use this opportunity. We must make progress between December and June.” (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Writing by Thomas Escritt)