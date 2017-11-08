FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moscovici urges euro zone to sieze "unique" reform window
2017年11月8日 / 下午1点35分 / 更新于 21 小时前

Moscovici urges euro zone to sieze "unique" reform window

1 分钟阅读

BERLIN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The euro zone must seize a current window of opportunity for urgent reforms to the currency bloc, including by creating a joint finance minister answering to the European Parliament, European economic and financial affairs commissioner Pierre Moscovici said.

“There is now a window of opportunity to carry out deep-rooted reforms to the euro zone,” he said at a conference in Berlin on Wednesday. “We cannot wait any longer. We must use this opportunity. We must make progress between December and June.” (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Writing by Thomas Escritt)

